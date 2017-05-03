Man due to be sentenced today for hit-and-run death of Kildare councillor Willie Crowley

A man is due to be sentenced in Dublin’s Central Criminal Court later today for the December 2015 death of Newbridge-based Kildare County Councillor Willie Crowley.

Mr Crowley (56) died from his injuries in Naas Hospital a few days after he was struck by a vehicle on a Newbridge street.

Last March, Damien Klasinski (29), with an address at The Oaks, Newbridge, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing the death of the independent councillor on Eyre Street, Newbridge, on December 15, 2015.

He was remanded in continuing custody to today next when a summary of the evidence will be heard.

Judge Martin Nolan court ordered that a victim impact report be prepared by Mr Crowley's widow for today’s sentencing.

More to follow...