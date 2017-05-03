Calling Kildare's budding writers! Enter Newbridge's JuneFest short story competition

Calling all budding writers. Entries are currently being sought for the JuneFest short story competition.

The closing date is May 12, and this year’s contest will be judged by Kildare author Orla McAlinden.

The winner will be announced at the JuneFest ‘Meet The Writers’ event to be held at the Town Hall, Newbridge, on June 7, where former Kildare Arts Officer Mary Linehan will be in conversatin with John MacKenna, Martin Malone and Maria Murphy.

The winning short story will be published in the Leinster Leader.

The short stories can be on any theme, between 1,000 and 3,0000 words.

Entrants must be aged over 18 years, and only one entry per person is allowed.

Shortlisted names will be announced a week prior to the event.

There is a €10 fee for each entry, which should be paid by cheque or postal order made payable to June Fest.

In order to entry, please prepare a typed, double-spaced story, printed on one side of A4 paper, with pages numbered. The writer’s name or any other marks which could lead to their identification must not appear on the story (please put name and contact details on a separate cover page).

Please post entries to ‘JuneFest Writing Competition’, c/o Kildare Writing Centre, 23 Milford, Athgarvan, Newbridge, Co Kildare, with a cover letter stating the title of your story, your name, email and contact number, and the €10 fee.

The story should be the original work of the entrant, and must not have been previously broadcast or published, either in print or online.

The judges’ decision is final.