Poison alert! Gardai issue warning on dangerous substance

Gardai have issued a warning to the public after a lethal substance was stolen from a premises in Wicklow.

A bottle of poisonous pentobarbital was in a vehicle taken from a premises in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, on Friday evening last, April 28.

The black Landrover Discovery, with a 10D registration plate, contained a 400ml bottle of the drug, which gardai have described as “a very poisonous substance”.

The product was in 4 x 100ml clear glass bottles containing a red fluid with the brand name ‘Dolethal’.

“This is a toxic substance and is not intended for human consumption,” they warned.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the poison is asked to contact Bray Garda Station at 01 6665800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station..

If anyone has consumed the liquid, they should seek immediate medical assistance. They are also advised to contact the National Poisons Information Centre at Beaumont Hospital on 01 8379966.

A bottle of Dolethal - the substance which was stolen last Friday and is highly toxic