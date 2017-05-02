Kildare man jailed after Garda chase through Monasterevin

A 22-year-old man has received a number of jail sentences for dangerous driving after Naas District Court heard evidence of an eight mile chase by Gardai in the Monasterevin area two years ago.

Kamil Brzeczek, with an address at 5 Abbey Manor, Newbridge, received four consecutive five-month jail sentences, amounting to 20 months, following a series of dangerous driving incidents on July 13, 2015, after pleading guilty to the offence.

He was disqualified from driving for six years on each, the bans to take place at the same time.

He was fined a total of €5,750 on six other counts, including tax disc fraud.

Garda Inspector David O’Sullivan told Naas District Court there were eight incidences of dangerous driving. They spotted the defendant driving dangerously around 3.50pm on the day and turned to follow him, turning the blue light on the patrol car.

During the course of a chase between Grey Abbey into the Monasterevin area, he drove at excessive speed, breaking red traffic lights at one point.

On a number of occasions cars had to avoid him.

He passed lines of traffic on other occasions before stopping at Clogheen, Monasterevin.

Inspector O’Sullivan said the chase lasted for eight to ten miles.

Conal Boyce, solicitor, said that his client might have panicked, possibly because of the false disc.

He said it was “the luck of the Gods” nobody was injured but the defendant, who worked in a car valeting business, did not drive now.

Mr Boyce said his client’s mother was very ill in Poland and he wanted to go there.

He made an offer of €5,000 to charity on his behalf.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said this was “awful stuff” and he had to send out a message and protect the public.