Deceased volunteers remembered fondly as Clane History Group launch new journal

When the members of Clane Local History Group met last year, April 20 2016, to be precise, they wished the best to their long-time member, John Noonan.

John, who had contributed so much to the group, in particular, its journal Coiseanna, sadly, passed away a very short time later, on April 26.

Another blow came on February 27 of this year, when the group’s long time secretary, Una Heffernan, passed away.

It was a difficult time for the members, in particular, Una’s husband, Jim, who has been editor of Coiseanna.

When the group gathering last Wednesday for the launch of this year’s journal, the committee noted the many events celebrating the centenary of the 1916 Rising.

But in an editorial, they said they said the great memories were “overshadowed by the experience of suffering the death of two of our most beloved and active members.”

The two were recalled at the start of this year’s journal. “Our chairman, John Noonan quietly and unexpectedly passed away in April 2016 after a short illness. Less than ten months later and while our grief at John’s passing was still raw, the group again faced the devastating loss of our secretary, the much loved Una Heffernan.”

They referred to John and Una’s “unremitting efforts which have contributed to the success of Coiseanna over the years.”

In the edtorial, they set out their sympathy to the families of both and “have dedicated this edition of our Journal to the fond memories of both colleagues.”

Speaking at the launch in Clane GAA, Brendan Cullen, said they had faced a few rough patches over the last twelve months. “ I don’t know how we made the deadline but we did.”

He paid tributed to the expertise and generosity of Una’s husband, Jim, who nurtured a great variety of articles.

Pat Given also thanked Jim for his “trojan work.”

Despite his loss, he said, Jim continued with his “meticulous editorship” of the journal.

One of Una Heffernan’s roles in the process was selling the journal and getting it out to members of the community.

While such thoughts will likely help sales of Coiseanna, which will be available locally, the purchase of the publication for just €5 will be a great reward for anybody with even a fleeting history of the locality, which is both national and international in its scope.

We will return to the subject of the journal at at later stage.

The book is printed by Naas Printing.

It is supported by the Clane Project Centre and Kildare County Council.