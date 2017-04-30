Planning permission sought for part of Kildare casino premises

Kildare County Council has received a planning application for a change of use of a ground floor retail unit to a gaming/amusement arcade.

The application has been lodged by Cork-based Coalquay Leisure Ltd., which operates a gaming arcade at Fairgreen Street, Naas.

According to the application, which KCC has described as incomplete, the gaming/amusement arcade use is continuation of the use which was permitted by An Bord Pleanala. Three years ago APB granted permission for retention of the change of use of the ground floor retail unit to a gaming arcade.

At the time ABP said the retention would accord with proper planning and sustainable development. Naas Town Council refused the retention application in November 2013.