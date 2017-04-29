Appeal for end to deliberate fires in Sallins

A senior fire officer has appealed for an end to a series of fires that have taken place in Sallins.

The fires have taken place in the Millbank area of the village, near the Lidl supermarket. The most recent blaze took place on April 6 at around 6pm and while it was brought under control quickly, it generated quite an amount of smoke, prompting complaints from motorists.

Asst. Chief Fire Officer Niall O’Riordan told the Leader that fire service personnel were called to the area on nine occasions in five days in mid-April and there were a number of calls last year.

“These are mostly malicious fires and it means that personnel and equipment may not be immediately available for a genuine emergency,” said Mr. O’Riordan. He said the large amount of smoke was caused by dead grass burning under newer grass.