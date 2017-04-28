Kildare dawn walk for Pieta House takes place this Saturday

Kildare town's Teach Dara will host a dawn walk this Saturday morning, April 29 for Pieta House to raise awareness around suicide and to fund local counselling and support services at the community centre.

The dawn walk, known as the Darkness into Light walk, will leave from the Kildare Village car park at 4am and take in a 5km route around the town along the Tully road, passing the National Stud and back down in the square.

“We have partnered with Pieta House,” said Sarah Shakespeare manager with Teach Dara.

“We're looking at the monies raised being used to keep local subsided counselling services running here in Kildare town from Teach Dara.”

Register at Teach Dara community centre or via Facebook.