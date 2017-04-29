Death of Naas resident Kitty Burke (95), RIP

The death has occurred of Naas resident Kathleen (Kitty) Burke, of St Conleth's Park, Naas.

In her 95th year Kitty, formally of Ballinasloe, Co. Galway but a long time resident of Naas, was well known and much loved lady. She passed away on Friday (April 22).

Kitty was the wife of the late Jimmy, and mother of Mona, Dolores, Maureen, Pat, Kevin and Valerie.

The removal took place on Sunday morning last to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, for Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.