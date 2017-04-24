Garda search for missing teen known to frequent Kildare towns

Gardai have launched a hunt for a missing teenager known to frequent Newbridge and Kildare town.

15-year-old Michael Matthews has been missing from Dublin since March 22. He was last seen on Vincent St West, Dublin 8, around midday that day.

He is described as being 5’ 10’’ tall and of medium build . When last seen he was wearing a navy tracksuit, black jacket with fur on the hood and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Michael or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666700, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.