Teenager missing from Mountmellick

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in tracing a missing teenage boy.

Jason Collins, aged 15, has been missing from Mountmellick since last Saturday, April 15.

Jason is described as being 5’ 5’’ tall with black hair and of medium build. When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, a black t- shirt, grey Nike runners and a blue jacket. It is believed that he may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone who has seen Jason or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.