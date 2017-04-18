Break-in at Clane school

Gardai are investigating an incident of a burglary at a primary school in Clane in the early hours of April 14 at 3.20am.

The break-in occurred at Scoil Mhuire on the Prosperous Road.

It is believed that the alarm disturbed the culprits and nothing was stolen.

Meanwhile on the same day at Betaghstown, Clane, a homeowner returned to find that between 3.30pm and 4.30pm in the afternoon, her house had been entered and bedroom ransacked. A quantity of jewellery was stolen from the home.