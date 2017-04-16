Kilcock's Deirbhle Mulvihill is the new Kildare Rose

Deirbhle Mulvihill from Kilcock was crowned the new Kildare Rose in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old teacher was picked from the 14 contestants at a selection night hosted by 2014 International Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh.

She will now go on to represent the Lilywhite county in Tralee this summer, following in the footsteps of last year's Kildare Rose, Meabhdh O'Sullivan from Newbridge.

Deirbhle currently teaches Business Studies and Geography at Clongowes Wood College, Clane, and is finishing a professional masters in Education from Maynooth University. She plays gaelic football and camogie for Cappagh GAA, and is a volunteer with Age Action.

She was sponsored for the Kildare Rose by Marron's Pharmacy.

Deirbhle is congratulated by the evening's host, 2014 Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh

Family and friends celebrate at the Westgrove with new Kildare Rose Deirbhle Mulvihill