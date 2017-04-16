Details sought on proposed new developments at Piercetown and Station Road in Newbridge

Kildare County Council has asked the developers of a proposed four storey apartment block at Piercetown in Newbridge to submit details of a link street from Station Road to Morristown Biller road.

The local authority wants Thomas and Patrick Leeson to liaise with the developer of the adjacent site to come up with an agreement for the street.

It wants the developer to change the layout of its plans to facilitate the street.

The developers have also been asked for a full landscaping plan, and technical details on waste water and draining issues.

The men want to complete a previously commenced residential development of 24 one and two-bed apartments.

Meanwhile, the council is also looking for further information on a second application from Patrick and Thomas Leeson for a petrol station, retail shop, delicatessen with seating, forecourt area, car wash area, drive through takeaway, two office units/medical units and car parking at Station Road. The council has asked the developers to submit a revised proposal to correspond with the “Neighbourhood Centre” zoning.

They have six months from the date of the request to respond.