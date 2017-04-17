Last chance for Kildare businesses to enter €5,000 shopfront competition

Naas will take on a definite red hue in the run up to the Punchestown Festival.

Sponsored by the Bank of Ireland, the competition encourages business owners to ”Paint the Town Red” by decorating their businesses and store fronts in a racing related theme.

The event is now in its fourth year and has been expanded to embrace Johnstown/Kill, Blessington and Ballymore/Kilcullen.

It aims to highlight that businesses are open to welcome racegoers who wish to dine, shop and do business during the festival and beyond and will see towns and villages adorned in bunting and banners during the festival and beyond.

PHOTO GALLERY: Punchestown 'Paint the Town Red' launched in Naas

There is a prize fund valued at €5,000. The overall winner gets €1,500 as well as the use of a private suite at the racecourse on a non festival day. Last year's competition was won by One New Row, followed by the McAuley Place charity shop and The Stationery Store.

A finalist will be chosen from each of the participating towns/villages. Racecourse manager Dick O'Sullivan said local businesses like hotels, restaurants, salons, golf courses, pubs, taxis and shops will benefit. He welcomed the expansion of the competition because people living in these areas also support the racecourse.

Information about the competition is available from Liz Fay(email lfay@punchestown.com) or phone 897704.

Pictures of themed shop fronts should be emailed to her by April 18 and the five finalists will be chosen on April 21, followed by the presentation of prizes in the racecourse parade ring on April 25.