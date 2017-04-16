More information sought on plan to build 183 Naas houses

Kildare County Council is seeking further information about a plan to build 183 houses at Jigginstown.

Ardstone Capital Partners, a fund which targets residential development, wants to build the development, mainly (134 units) three-bed two storey terrace and semi-detached dwellings, as well as a small number of four bedroom houses.

The planning application also envisages a childcare centre with a ground floor area of 324 square metres and the closure of existing temporary vehicular access road to Primrose Garden, on a 16 acre site.

The planning was lodged with Kildare County Council last November and the applicant has until early June to provide the information.