Experts finish historical Naas church organ restoration work

A major refurbishment job has been done on the organ at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Sallins Road, Naas.

Parish priest Fr Liam Morgan told the Leader that, while the organ hadn’t broken, it was necessary to carry out maintenance and upgrading work.

“An instrument like this needs to be maintained and if not done it would prove to be more expensive and it's about preserving the past,” said Fr. Morgan. The parish church itself is 190 years old this year.

Historian Paddy Behan recalled that the original organ was unveiled in October 1846.

In November 1939, Fr Doyle signed the contract, commissioning the organ for £1,500, and six months later it was operational, having been constructed in Huddersfield.

The most recent renovation entailed a professional overhaul, cleaning and tonal finishing and was carried out by County Wexford-based Neiland and Creane, specialist organ builders.

Gary Creane told the Leader: “The organ has an extremely well designed tonal scheme.”

Much of the internal workings had deteriorated. The chests (on which the pipes sit) were restored and the four bellows were releathered.

All of the work was carried out at Neiland and Creane’s workshop with an input from Daniel Spencer, a voicer, at Bishop and son, organ builders in London.

Neiland and Creane have restored many fine organs including instruments in Bandon and Kinsale, built in 1809 and 1812.

The dedication plaque on the organ at the church