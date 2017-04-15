Naas canal death was 'a tragic accident'

The death of a man found in the canal in Naas last summer was a tragic accident, an inquest at Naas has ruled.

On July 4 of last year, the body of 29 year old Maurice McGarr, with an address at Riverview Apartments, Naas, was found in the canal at Sarto Road, Naas.

At the inquest in Naas last Monday April 10, his wife, Dawn, said he had left their home at 2.30pm that day to go to Naas.

She also said he was suffering from multiple sclerosis and had known about the condition since July 2015. He was formally diagnosed on October 16 2015. She said he was prone to falling because of the condition.

The deceased man loved fishing and the canal. The couple, who have children, were due to move to a house near the canal shortly, she said.

Joan Burke, who knew Mr McGarr well, said she spoke to him on the bus into Naas , and he was in great form. He was looking forward to getting his car and was to go for an NCT.

The post mortem found there was no alcohol in his system. There was only some prescription drugs consistent with his multiple sclerosis condition.

The Coroner, Dr Denis Cusack, concluded Mr McGarr’s death was accidental.