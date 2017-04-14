Driver's high alcohol level was a factor in Maynooth road death

A jury has returned a verdict of death by misadventure in the case of a Dublin man who died as a result of a traffic accident near Maynooth on July 25 of last year.

Mark Byrne (38), from Belcamp Grove, Priorswood, Coolock, died following the accident at Lady Chapel, Rathcoffey road, Maynooth.

He and his partner, Alice Byrne, had driven to Prosperous on the day in a jeep and with a trailer with pigeons.

They released the birds and had a few drinks at Dowlings pub.

Ms Byrne said she could not recall anything about the accident.

A witness, Vanessa Travers, said she was going out the Rathcoffey road when she saw the black jeep with the trailer losing control and going into the ditch.

Another witness, Kelly Burke, said the jeep veered across a continuous white line to her side of the road.

The road was dry, the witness told the inquest

Garda Bernard Halloran said the jeep and trailer were mechanically in good condition.

Mr Byrne had a high 308mg blood alcohol level and died as a result of a broken neck.

The jury quickly concluded that death was due to misadventure, the result of an accident and alcohol.

It made no recommendation of a general nature.