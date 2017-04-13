Five Kildare students win Texaco art awards
File photo taken at the Texaco Children's Art national exhibition, held in Crookstown last November
Five Kildare students have won Special Merit Awards in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.
The five are Max Dingley (6), from Monasterevin; Saoirse Hyland (15) and Tara Neville Moynihan (13), both from Coláiste Chiaráin, Leixlip; and Emily Synnott (6) and Aoife Keane (6), both from St. Laurence's National School, Sallins.
They will collect their prizes at a ceremony at Dublin Castle on May 25.
