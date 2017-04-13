Five Kildare students win Texaco art awards

Five Kildare students have won Special Merit Awards in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The five are Max Dingley (6), from Monasterevin; Saoirse Hyland (15) and Tara Neville Moynihan (13), both from Coláiste Chiaráin, Leixlip; and Emily Synnott (6) and Aoife Keane (6), both from St. Laurence's National School, Sallins.

They will collect their prizes at a ceremony at Dublin Castle on May 25.