Garden equipment stolen in overnight Kildare burglary spate
Kildare crime
File photo
Several pieces of garden equipment were stolen from houses around Straffan in a series of overnight burglaries between Thursday last, April 6, and Friday, April 7.
A shed in a house in Turnings was broken into between midnight and 7am, and two lawnmowers taken. Strimmers were also taken from another nearby house.
A householder at Green Road disturbed a thief around 1am the same night. The burglar, dressed in black, fled the scene but it was later discovered that strimmers had been taken from the premises.
