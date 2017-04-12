Clane student is national crystal growing champ

Clongowes Wood student Kieran Barrett Gomez took first place in the recent National Crystal Growing competition at the Bernal Institute, University of Limerick.

The aim of the competition is to encourage students to have fun with science and to encourage young minds to explore careers in the field.

The competition challenged students to grow a single crystal from a variety of compounds such as salt, alum, sugar or copper sulphate.

Two national finals were held – one in Limerick and one in Dublin.