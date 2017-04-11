Tributes paid at Naas courthouse after sudden death of local solicitor, Liz Bruton, RIP

Tributes have been paid by members of the legal profession to the late Liz Bruton of Hillford House, Leixlip.

At the Kilcock District Court sitting held in Naas on April 4, solicitor David Powderly, said that one of their colleagues, Ms Bruton, had passed away, suddenly, the previous weekend.

Ms Bruton frequently attended Kilcock District Court, largely in relation to licensing matters and she also represented North Kildare rugby club, he said.

Mr Powderly said Ms Bruton was well respected in the profession and he wanted to mark her passing.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would like to send his sympathy to her loved ones.

Garda Inspector John Costello sympathised with Ms Bruton’s family on behalf of the family.

Ms Bruton, the daughter of the late Tony and Rose Bruton, is a first cousin of Richard Bruton, the Minister for Education and Skills, and former Taoiseach, John Bruton.

Her mother, Rose, passed away in 2014, aged 95.

Ms Bruton’s funeral took place at Our Lady’s Nativity Church, Leixlip on Thursday, April 5.

She is survived by her daughter Sarah, her brothers Tom and Joe and family.