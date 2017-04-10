Extra pay for Irish Defence Forces members on Mediterranean refugee rescue mission

The representative association for Irish Defence Forces members, PDFORRA, has welcomed the agreement that personnel who served in the Mediterranean on a humanitarian and rescue mission will receive extra payment.

Members will get an extra €15 per day tax free, due to the demanding nature of the mission, which brings their payment to a total of €70 per day, tax free.

Operation Pontus was approved by Government in May 2015 and has seen six separate three-month rotations to the mission area in the Mediterranean involving the LÉ Eithne; LÉ Niamh; LÉ Samuel Beckett; LÉ Rósin; and the LÉ James Joyce. At its conclusion the mission rescued over 15,000 migrants.

PDFORRA General Secretary, Gerry Rooney said: “It has been a long struggle to come to the point where an acceptable level of payment for this demanding mission has been agreed. “The agreement is specific to Operation Pontus and commits both PDFORRA and the Department of Defence to enter into negotiations on the appropriate level of payments that are to apply to humanitarian-type missions in the future”.