Man facing 173 child sex assault charges before Kildare court

A 50 year old man appeared at Naas District Court last Wednesday, April 5, on sexual assault charges involving young children.

The man cannot be identified for legal reasons but was presented with a Book of Evidence by the State.

He is facing 173 allegations involving sexual assault on three children related to him, none of whom had reached their teenage years at the time of the offence.

He has been sent forward to face trial at the June sitting of Naas Circuit Court.

The man was in custody at the time of appearance but the State did not have an objection to bail.