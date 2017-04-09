PROPERTY FOCUS: Spacious period-style family home for sale in Kilcock

REA Coonan are delighted to introduce to the market Heathfield, at Crosskeys, Kilcock.

This excellent period style house, on approximately 0.6 acres, is an exceptional family home with ample space, with multiple reception rooms and a superb kitchen, all set amidst a stunning countryside location.

The spacious property extends to c 2,000 sq ft and is positioned on a site which is tucked away on a quiet secondary road.

The proportions internally provide accommodation filled with natural light. The house offers four double bedrooms to the large and growing family. The property was sympathetically extended in the early 1990s from a small country cottage to the lovely home you see today.

The house has a wonderfully private rear garden with mature trees, plants and shrubbery.

The property is ideally located just a 35-minute drive to Dublin city via the M4 Motorway and is five minutes from the bustling heritage town of Kilcock.

Barry Flood of REA Coonan is handling the sale and is quoting an asking price of €479,000.

For further information please contact Barry on 016286128 or barryf@coonan.com.