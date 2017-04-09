Kildare town's Teach Dara turns five with Darkness into Light walk

There was a great turn out at the recent fifth anniversary celebrations at Teach Dara.

To mark this milestone, Teach Dara will host a dawn walk next April 29 for Pieta House to raise awareness around suicide and to fund local counselling and support services at the community centre.

“We have partnered up with Pieta House,” said Sarah Shakespeare manager with Teach Dara.

“We're looking at the monies raised being used to keep local subsided counselling services running here in Kildare town from Teach Dara.

“If somebody walks into the centre and they are in a bad way we want to be able to help them. Around 16,000 came through looking for services with us last year and we have no government funding.”

The dawn walk, known as the Darkness into Light walk, will leave from the Kildare Village car park at 4am and take in a 5km route around the town along the Tully road, passing the National Stud and back down in the square.

“The Village have offered us use of their car park and the Silken Thomas will provide breakfast rolls afterwards so that is great,” she said.

“It is a little less than 5 km and a nice senic route, but for more information about the walk check out our facebook page.”

There are two options to register either at Teach Dara community centre or online via their Facebook page.

Darkness Into Light is a movement against suicide. Money raised helps keep life-saving services free and helps us to broaden services to reach those who need them.