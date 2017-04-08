Clane ring road on the long finger

It remains to be seen how long it will take to provide a full ring road in Clane, linking Capdoo with the Kilcock road.

The matter was mentioned once again last week following the announcement by Minister for Housing, Simon Coveney, that €14 million will be provided for the construction of the Maynooth Ring Road linking the Leixlip Road to the Celbridge road.

Deputy Frank O’Rourke said recently that he has raised the requirement for funding for the completion of the ring road in Clane linking Capdoo with the Kilcock Road.

However, on March 8, Cllr Brendan Weld and the Maynooth Municipal District Committee were told by Council officials “that there is no expectation of state funding for this pronject in the medium to long term due to the exisence of a number of projects of greater priority throughout the country.”

They said if the ring road was to be built with money from the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) the Council must find 25% from its own budget.

The Council said it “must await the LIHAF approvals before committing to use any further funds from the Development Contribution Scheme.”

The funding announced for Maynooth’s new road comes from the LIHAF.

While the Maynooth news could not be described as anything but good, there is no timeline on the development.