Investigation launched after vicious assault at Kildare's Carmelite church

A man was viciously assaulted at the Carmelite Church in Kildare town on Thursday night.

Two men, in their late teens or early twenties, attacked the victim in an unprovoked assault, injuring his lip and eye.

The injured party, believed to be a member of the town's Carmelite Community, was treated in hospital but is recovering well.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have information on the attack, or who may have witnessed anything unusual in the Green Road area on Thursday night, to contact Kildare station on 045 521222.