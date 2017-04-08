PROPERTY FOCUS: Log cabin life in Carbury

You’d be forgiven to think you were in the Canadian Rockies, in a cosy log cabin on a weekend retreat, when looking at No 5 Highfield Lodges.

But no, you’re in the exclusive enclave of log cabins located on Highfield Golf Course grounds, Carbury.

No 5 is a spacious three bedroom (all en-suite), detached log cabin finished to a very high specification.

It features a double height vaulted space to the ground floor and mezzanine first floor.

This stunning property is sure to impress anyone seeking a holiday home or investment opportunity.

The property is valued at €110,000 and has a BER C2 certificate.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with CME Auctioneers, Newbridge office.

Call 045 434138 for more information on the property and to view.

The interior of the log cabin property