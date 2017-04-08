Clane GAA announces star line up for lunch

Clane GAA Club launched its fundraising business lunch at a special event at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, last week.

Guests, including Kildare football manager, Cian O’Neill, were present as the club’s committee unveiled its business lunch special programme aimed at raising funds for the much-needed development of Conneff Park.

The event will take place on May 5.

Jim Gavin, holder of three All Ireland Winners Medals as Dublin football manager, has been announced as the event’s keynote speaker.

Hosted by Barry Murphy of Apres Match, the line-up also includes a selection of special guests from across the country including Kerry’s Seamus Moynihan, Kildare’s Glenn Ryan and Galway’s Padraig Joyce.

Speaking at the launch, Anthony O’Dea, chairman of the club’s organising committee, said Clane GAA Club was thrilled to welcome a top bill of sports personalities who are highly respected within the GAA community.

He said guests from across the community can look forward to a fun-filled afternoon of discussions with the GAA legends on topics such as the upcoming All Ireland Championships, as well as network with game enthusiasts from across Ireland.

Sponsored by EMS Photocopiers, the event aims to raise funds to contribute to the improvement of the sports and club facilities for members of the Clane GAA Club. For further information and to book a table for the business lunch please emailiInfo@ clanegaa.ie.

Mr O’Dea said club membership has grown from strength to strength.

Pictured above at the launch were (L-R) Mikey Culhane, Anthony O'Dea (Clane GAA Chairman), Pa Connolly (President Clane GAA), Dessie Marron (Clane Lord Mayor), John Cahill (Sales Director, EMS Copiers), Cian O'Neill (Kildare Senior Football Manager), Can O'Donoghue (Clane and Kildare Senior Footballer), pictured with Clane GAA Club Youth Members, pictured at the launch of the Clane GAA business lunch fundraiser. Photo: Tony Keane