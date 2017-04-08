Newbridge street bike and pole, all alone and lonely, still
Part two of our saga
The bike abandoned outside Harrigan's, Newbridge
A bicycle has stood abandoned for months, chained to a post outside one of Newbridge's most popular pubs. Tommy Callaghan muses on the changes it's seen...
Three months on, Still in situ,
Arm in arm. Street pole
Attached.
No movement.
No separating.
Locked in harmony,
Could be a match.
But ...
Time moves on.
Long days arrive,
Almost.
Smell of freshly cut grass,
Everywhere.
Paint brushes,
Spotted.
Daffodils,
Standing tall.
Cheltenham,
Done and dusted.
Aintree,
Fairyhouse,
Around the corner.
The big one,
Punchestown,
Coming into sight.
Six Nations,
Done,
And dusted.
Chariot,
In charge.
Boys in Green,
Going well.
Lilies,
Flying,
On the up,
And up,
Back,
In big time.
Dubs,
Unbeaten,
Still.
Brits,
On the way
Out.
But only from Euroland,
More’s the pity.
Theresa,
Pulls trigger.
Eurocrats,
Frothing.
Enda,
Still boss,
Forever,
And ever.
Man of war
And peace,
Leaves
The scene.
Shinners,
In mourning.
North
Leaderless,
Officially.
Tragedies
Aplenty.
Search
And Rescue,
Hearbreaking.
Gardai,
In headlines.
Noirín,
In charge.
Still.
Buses,
Scarce.
Except
Green
And Red.
Everything,
Changing.
Everything,
On the move.
But our friend,
The bike.
Static.
Lonely.
Abandoned.
Just over the Liffey.
After the lit-up bridge.
Between Riverbank.
And Harrigans.
Newbridge.
One bike.
One pole.
Together.
Forever.
Maybe.
Strange.
Sad.
Weird.
World.
PART ONE: The pole and the lonely bike ... united on the Main Street of Newbridge
