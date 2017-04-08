Newbridge school chosen to host Cycle Against Suicide

2FM DJ Colm Hayes and former Kildare footballer, Johnny Doyle, were on hand recently to launch the Patrician Secondary School as a host school for the Cycle Against Suicide.

The school is calling on the whole town to get behind the cycle, which takes place on May 6.

The pupils will be completing the final stage from Carlow to Dublin through Athy, Suncroft and Curragh Camp before heading to the school via Ballymany, Main Street, and stopping at the school for refreshments.

The Patrician Secondary School wants to make people aware of this serious issue.

The aim of the event is to put out a positive message of well-being and support and promoting the Cycle Against Suicide message — “It’s Ok Not To Feel Ok and It’s Absolutely Ok To Ask For Help”.

The school is calling on the support of students, parents, families, businesses and the community of Newbridge, to turn the town orange on the day.

People are asked to turn out wearing orange on the day.

The school will welcome over 900 people, with entertainment from various musicians.

Newbridge PP, Fr Paul Dempsey and businessman, Jim Breen will join past pupils, Senior football manager, Cian O’Neill and Johnny Doyle in addressing the crowd.