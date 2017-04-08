New school in Celbridge for children with special needs

A new school for children with special needs is to open in Celbridge this September.

Clever Clogs, a preschool for kids with an ASD diagnosis, aged from three to six years, will open in The Mill in Celbridge in September next.

It is now inviting parents to register their children as soon as possible as demand is high.

There will be one class from 9am-1pm and, when that class is full, another from 1.10pm to 5.10pm.

This school is funded by Home Tuition Grant from the Department of Education.

The preschool has been established by Joan Mitchell, a Special Needs Teacher who has over ten years’ experience with kids with additional needs.

To contact it email: cleverclogs2017@gmail.com or phone Joan on 085 7486297.