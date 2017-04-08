Well-known Newbridge Army man Ben Reilly laid to rest

Well-known Newbridge Army man Ben Reilly was laid to rest last week.

Mr Reilly, who passed away on Sunday, March 26, was originally a native of Roseberry and was well known within the community.

He rose through the Army ranks to become a BSM (Battalion Sergeant Major).

The retired army man is deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends.

His funeral took place on Wednesday March 29 at the Dominican College Church with burial afterwards at St. Conleth's Cemetery.