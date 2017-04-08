New Newbridge café gets go-ahead

Newbridge Arcade Ltd. has been given the go ahead for a new cafe unit at Newbridge Retail Park.

The company was granted permission to subdivide unit 16 into two units. It was given the green light to change part of the subdivided unit from retail/warehousing to a café. Modifications to the internal layout including the removal of the first floor mezzanine.

Permission was granted by Kildare County Council on Monday March 27.