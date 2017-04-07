More thirtysomething women than men in Kildare, census reveals

There are more women than men between the ages of 30 and 44 living in County Kildare, figures from the 2016 Census reveals.

For every 100 women in that age bracket in the Lilywhite county, there are just 94 men. In fact, Cork and Dublin cities are the only places in the country with more men than women of that age group.

And it’s apparent that men die younger in Kildare. While there are 99 men for every 100 women in the 60 to 74 age bracket, that falls sharply to 75 men to 100 women in the 75+ group.

The census also revealed that Kildare has the second youngest average age in the country, at 33.5. The national average age of the population is 37.4.