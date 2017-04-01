Teenage boy (16) missing from Naas

A teenage boy is missing from Naas.

Gardai are seeking the public's help in tracing 16-year-old Richard Wall, who was last seen on Monday, March 27.

He is described as having thick black hair and brown eyes, is of slim build and 5’9” in height. When last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a grey hoodie.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or any Garda station.