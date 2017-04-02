Text service now available at Kildare town library

A texting service is now available for book requests at Kildare town library.

Members can now receive a text message regarding books that have come into the library by adding their mobile phone to their online account details and clicking on the ‘opt in’ option for texts.

According to the library services, a library pin number is required for all accounts which can be set up in the library.

When opted in members will receive a welcome text and can then avail of the new service.

Meanwhile a new Employ Ability Service, Drop-in Clinic at the library on Fridays from 10am to 1pm.

This is a free of charge service for members whoh are looking to return to work after illness, an injury or from disability.

There will be free and friendly advice for job seekers and employers, provided by Employ Ability Service.