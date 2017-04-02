Sanitary problems at illegal encampments around Naas

Kildare County Council has been called on to outline its halting site strategy in view of ongoing problems with encampments of up to 10 families with no sanitary provisions living in and around Naas.

Cllr Fintan Brett tabled the motion at this month’s Municipal District meeting, seeking the council’s strategies for both permanent and transient halting sites. Cllr Brett told the meeting there was an issue with some travellers staying in camps to try to jump the housing waiting list.

“The rest of them are there to support that family so they jump the list ahead of people who are nine or 10 years waiting and who also need housing. This is also a national issue and nothing is being done about. The amount of money we’ve spent over the years on clean ups alone.”

The meeting heard that the council’s objective is to develop traveller specific accommodation in the Naasarea. However with regard to the illegal encampments, the council adheres to the required legislative procedures and sanitary notices have been served.

Those located on the illegal sites are also assessed by the social work team in accordance with procedures.