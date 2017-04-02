Digital hub idea proposed for Naas town

Kildare County Council has been called on to examine funding opportunities for a digital hub in Naas town centre.

A motion was raised by Cllr Robert Power at this month’s Municipal District meeting which was held last Tuesday at Aras Chill Dara.

Cllr Power’s motion called on the council to examine funding opportunities from its own resources and from government that would allow for the establishment of the digital hub locally.

“There are examples in Dublin of digital hubs employing people and the scope to do something in Naas is there,” he said.

Cllr Power informed the meeting that he wrote a proposal for such a digital hub previously and he believes it is a way of creating jobs locally for young people in Naas.

He added that there are lots of empty premises available for the hub.

The meeting heard that although the 2015 — 2017 competitive fund is coming to an end, a new round of funding is to be made shortly and the council expects of a similar nature.

Members were told that this may be one opportunity open to funding the project.

The fund is open to early-stage companies, individuals and prospective businesses across all industries including manufacturing, apps, cloud computing and cleantech.

Meanwhile a meeting will be held in the coming weeks to discuss the next round of funding and application approach.

Members heard that as soon as more information is available and funding defined they will be informed.