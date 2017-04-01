Punchestown for increased attendance for this year's Tom Jones-headlined music fest

Tickets went on sale yesterday morning, Friday, for this year's Punchestown Music Festival, and an estimated 30,000 are expected to descend on the racecourse for this year's music festival in July which will be headlined by Tom Jones.

The music festival returns this summer to the Naas racecourse with a two-day line up featuring Tom Jones and Jess Glynne, on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July, respectively.

Performing across the weekend will be Deacon Blue, Lightning Seeds, Dr Hook, Roland Gift, Village People, Smash Hits, Shane Filan, All Saints, ABC, Bjorn Again, Boney M and Smokey.

Lioniel Richie played last year's concert which was a one day event last July. This year, organisers have opted for a two-day event with lots more music packed in.

“There is an expansion into two days for this year,” said Richie Galway from Punchestown.

“It is a great line up that is geared to a more mature audience. We hope it will be popular. It is crucial to Punchestown, and concerts in general have been part of our make up since the early 90s. This is a new type of event which we hope will continue to grow. There will be limited camping at the event also.

“Lioniel Richie went down well last year and we had about 12,000 at that so we are hoping for a little more this year over the two days.”

Other big draws include 1990s all girl band All Saints and Deacon Blue. Tickets priced €69.50 incl. booking fee go on sale at 9am Friday, 31 March. Two day tickets — €129 from Ticketmaster.