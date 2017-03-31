UPDATE: Kildare rail services resuming after this morning's strike disruption

Kildare rail services are resuming this lunchtime after mass disruption this morning due to strike action.

Maynooth/M3 services resumed with the 11am Connolly to Maynooth service and the 11.43am Maynooth to Pearse train, but travellers should expect knock-on delays and cancellations until lunchtime.

Portlaoise/Kildare commuter services will resume with the 12.20pm Portlaoise to Heuston train.

