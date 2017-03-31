UPDATE: Kildare rail services resuming after this morning's strike disruption
Trains back on track
File photo
Kildare rail services are resuming this lunchtime after mass disruption this morning due to strike action.
Maynooth/M3 services resumed with the 11am Connolly to Maynooth service and the 11.43am Maynooth to Pearse train, but travellers should expect knock-on delays and cancellations until lunchtime.
Portlaoise/Kildare commuter services will resume with the 12.20pm Portlaoise to Heuston train.
Find the full list of affected train services here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on