Most Kildare rail services cancelled this morning
Picketing spreads
Almost all Kildare rail services are cancelled this morning due to secondary picketing associated with the Bus Eireann strike.
All Maynooth/M3 services are cancelled.
All commuter services on the Dublin - Kildare - Portaloise line have been cancelled, except for the 5.55am Heuston to Kildare and 6.35am Kildare to Heuston trains.
Most intercity services are also cancelled - full details here.
Most Dart and Dublin Bus services have also been cancelled.
Luas services are operating normally.
