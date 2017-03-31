Most Kildare rail services cancelled this morning

Almost all Kildare rail services are cancelled this morning due to secondary picketing associated with the Bus Eireann strike.

All Maynooth/M3 services are cancelled.

All commuter services on the Dublin - Kildare - Portaloise line have been cancelled, except for the 5.55am Heuston to Kildare and 6.35am Kildare to Heuston trains.

Most intercity services are also cancelled - full details here.

Most Dart and Dublin Bus services have also been cancelled.

Luas services are operating normally.