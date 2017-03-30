Garda appeal to trace man missing from Clonard

Gardai have issued an appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man missing from Clonard.

Arthur Candalish has been missing from his home in Annville, Clonard since last Monday, March 27. Clonard lies just a couple of kilometres over the north Kildare border into Meath, between Johnstownbridge and Kinnegad.

It is believed he left his home sometime that day in a black Ford Mondeo, registration number 12MH 4252. He was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and brown leather shoes. He is 5ft 9,of stocky build with thinning black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Gardaí on 046 9481547, the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.