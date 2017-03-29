Missing Naas teenager has been found
Garda appeal over whereabouts of Jasmine Scally
Jasmine Scally
The teenager reported missing from Naas has been found safe and well.
Gardai yesterday evening, Tuesday, March 28, issued an appeal for information as to the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jasmine Scally.
She had last been seen at her home in Kildare on the evening of St Patrick's Day.
Gardai thanked members of the public for their assistance, in a statement this evening.
READ MORE: Girl (15) missing from Naas
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on