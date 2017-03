Gardai in Athy seized €2,000 worth of drugs and a quantity of cash from a house in Athy on March 20 last.

The house in Rathstewart Crescent was searched under warrant by the gardai at 8.30pm.

Gardai seized €2,000 worth of cannabis resin from the property and a quantity of cash.

One male was arrested at the scene and a file will go to the DPP.