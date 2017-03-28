BREAKING: Girl (15) missing from Naas

A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Naas since St Patrick’s Day.

Jasmine Scally was last seen leaving her Kildare home on Friday evening, March 17, shortly after 8pm.

The teenager is 5’10’’ in height with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Jasmine was wearing a grey track suit.

Gardaí are concerned for Jasmine's welfare and ask anyone who has seen her, or who can assist in locating her, to contact them Naas Garda Station on 045 884340, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.