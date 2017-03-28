House broken into and two cars stolen in Edenderry

A house was broken into and two vehicles have been stolen in Edenderry last night.

The incident happened in the Derrybeg area of the town, near Tyrrel's Lane at the bottom of Fr Paul Murphy Street on the Edenderry-Rathangan Road between 9pm on Monday, March 27, and 4am, Tuesday, March 28.

The alleged robbery was discovered by the owner early this morning.

The first car is a silver 131-OY registered Vauxhall Insignia, and the second vehicle is reported to be a white 131-OY registered Citroen Berlingo van.

Anyone with information on the two vehicles, or those who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Derrybeg area of the town are encouraged to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290.