Parents' 'Enough Is Enough' march to take place from Naas Hospital

A protest march over HSE assessment waiting lists for children will take place from Naas Hospital next Monday, April 3.

It will start at 10am with a protest at the hospital, and then proceed to the Vista Primary Care centre on the Ballymore Road.

The event is being organised by Amanda Clarke from Ladytown to highlight the length of time it takes for children who may have behavioural or special needs to be assessed by the HSE.

Amanda was prompted to become involved due to the situation of her nephew.

Now aged four, he has been on a waiting list for assessment since he was 18 months old. Lack of assessment means parents can’t access therapies or intervention.

The Kildare march will take place as part of a nationwide day of action.